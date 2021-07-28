Arsenal target “susceptible” to being sold by Real Madrid this summer

Martin Odegaard could secure a sensational return to Arsenal this summer after a new report claimed that he is one of the players that Real Madrid may offload.
The Norwegian spent the second half of last season on loan at the Emirates and he put in some excellent displays.
He spent just six months at Arsenal, but he was in fine form and became a fan favourite to most Gooners.
He has now returned to Madrid because Arsenal didn’t have the option to extend his stay with them.
With a new manager at the helm at his parent club, Odegaard hopes that he could remain at the Spanish club this summer.
However, Sun sports says Madrid needs to sell some of their players so they can add the likes of Kylian Mbappe to their squad.
It then claims that Odegaard and Ferland Mendy are two members of the squad who are susceptible to being sold in this transfer window.
The Norwegian remains a target of Mikel Arteta and the Spanish manager will return for him if gets the chance.
This news will come as a boost for Arteta in his bid to add quality players to his squad ahead of next season.
No thanks nothing special jog on
Pass. Next.
OT.. Arsenal v Watford @3pm on Arsenal.com
And it’s totally free.
Cheers Sue, I would have missed it but for your post, thanks
👍
Endless transfer poker malarkey.
Stop all the nonsense.
The maximun transfer fee should be 20k.
The maximun salary should be 20k. p/w.
Every club should have to rotate the squad fully each game so the whole squad plays regularly except for injury.
Agents cut of the transfer to be 5k max
Ticket prices and shirt prices can be halved.
We don’t need him we need maddison pls
Probably an unpopular opinion but I thought Odegaard was okay and would be much better with a new set-up with the other expected incoming players. Can’t have only ESR as the CAM and Odegaard could also be good in that role and be competition / rotation with ESR. The problem was his loan status, but if he becomes permanent then he can really develop with the team. He’s only 22 years old.
Wouldnt mind to see him wearing our colors
He’s not cutting it at Madrid and is giving up too easily if he really wants to come here. Those would be the circumstances. What does that tell you about his mentality? Carlo has said he wants him, so what’s all the fuss about. I think he sees Arsenal as easier and more of a vacation. Surely less pressure. If that is what he is expecting keep him far away. This is the same mentality that Willian had.
Wasn’t that impressive, I’d rather have ESR and Willock competing for the 10 spot, especiwith only domestic games.
ESR was showing real sizzle, and Willock was looking like things clicked for him finally.
Why dampen their progress with Odegaard who didn’t separate himself from them?
Need a steady head in management that will say “No” to transfers like this. Club better served by supporting talented youth like these 2 rather than always looking for answers outside the club.
Odegaard and Ramsdale are both wasteful and needless transfers when other options are available.
Arena has a bad habit of reaching for the checkbook first rather than putting in time & effort to polish talent he has.
Fostering loyalty is important, avoid the mercenaries like Willian whenever possible
“Need a steady head in management that will say “No” to transfers like this”
That is what is SORELY lacking in our current transfer department. Somebody with some common sense needs to be put in there to avoid wasting time signing some of the players we are looking at, and some we have signed. A sturdy no would’ve killed the Willian deal. It 100% should never have happened. Odegaard would not succeed here. Way too many people are only thinking of his name and early hype as a teenager instead of what he has actually done for us when he came which was very little.