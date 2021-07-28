Arsenal target “susceptible” to being sold by Real Madrid this summer

Martin Odegaard could secure a sensational return to Arsenal this summer after a new report claimed that he is one of the players that Real Madrid may offload.

The Norwegian spent the second half of last season on loan at the Emirates and he put in some excellent displays.

He spent just six months at Arsenal, but he was in fine form and became a fan favourite to most Gooners.

He has now returned to Madrid because Arsenal didn’t have the option to extend his stay with them.

With a new manager at the helm at his parent club, Odegaard hopes that he could remain at the Spanish club this summer.

However, Sun sports says Madrid needs to sell some of their players so they can add the likes of Kylian Mbappe to their squad.

It then claims that Odegaard and Ferland Mendy are two members of the squad who are susceptible to being sold in this transfer window.

The Norwegian remains a target of Mikel Arteta and the Spanish manager will return for him if gets the chance.

This news will come as a boost for Arteta in his bid to add quality players to his squad ahead of next season.