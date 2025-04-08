Arsenal target tells Borussia Dortmund he wants to leave this summer

Arsenal has been keeping a close eye on Jamie Gittens in recent months, as the young talent continues to make a name for himself at Borussia Dortmund.

At just 20 years of age, Gittens has established himself as one of the most exciting young prospects in European football this season. His development at Borussia Dortmund has been marked by determination and hard work, particularly as he battles for regular playing time in a highly competitive squad. His performances in both the Bundesliga and the UEFA Champions League have drawn widespread praise, drawing the attention of top clubs across the continent.

Among those tracking his progress is Arsenal, who reportedly see Gittens as a valuable addition to their squad. The Gunners are believed to be interested not only in his current ability but also in the long-term value he could provide. His age and versatility make him an attractive option for a team building with the future in mind, and he could represent a strategic signing capable of contributing immediately while continuing to grow within the club’s system.

Despite appearing settled in Germany, there are indications that Gittens may be ready to take the next step in his career. As reported by Sky Sports Germany, the winger has informed Borussia Dortmund that he wishes to leave at the end of the current campaign in order to pursue a new challenge. According to the report, he would like this season to be his final one with the club and has encouraged them to consider offers for his transfer.

Gittens’ form has been nothing short of outstanding, and his desire for a move suggests he is eager to test himself in a new environment. Should Arsenal succeed in bringing him to the Emirates Stadium, it could prove to be a smart long-term investment.

Other clubs are also interested but it does appear that it is Arsenal who are in pole position.