Arsenal target tells Chelsea he does not want to join them

Viktor Gyökeres continues to enhance his reputation as one of Europe’s most prolific strikers, attracting attention from several elite clubs ahead of the summer transfer window. The Swedish international has been in blistering form this season, and his ability to find the net with remarkable consistency has made him one of the most sought-after players in European football.

Clubs across the continent are monitoring his situation closely, and it is no surprise that Premier League giants are among those keen on securing his signature. Gyökeres boasts an extraordinary goal return, having scored more goals than games played for Sporting CP in the current campaign. That level of output naturally appeals to top-tier teams looking to bolster their attacking options.

Arsenal is one of the sides leading the charge. The Gunners have tracked Gyökeres for months and view him as the ideal candidate to strengthen their forward line. With questions over the long-term suitability of Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz in the number nine role, Mikel Arteta’s side is expected to invest heavily in a top-class striker. The Swedish forward fits the profile, combining physical presence with sharp finishing and intelligent movement.

However, Arsenal are not alone in their admiration. Liverpool, Manchester United, and Chelsea have all been linked with a potential move for the prolific forward. Despite the widespread interest, recent developments could work in Arsenal’s favour.

According to TeamTalk, Chelsea have already made contact with the striker’s representatives, only to be informed that Gyökeres would prefer a move to clubs such as Arsenal, Liverpool, or Manchester City. This revelation significantly strengthens Arsenal’s position, effectively removing one of their main domestic rivals from the competition for his signature.

Gyökeres is widely regarded as a world-class talent with the potential to make an immediate impact in the Premier League. For a club with ambitions of challenging for the title and competing consistently in the Champions League, signing a striker of his calibre could be transformative. If Arsenal can maintain their interest and act decisively at the end of the season, they may well succeed in bringing one of Europe’s hottest properties to the Emirates Stadium.