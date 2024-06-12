Arsenal target tells his present club he wants to leave

Recently, reports have surfaced that Arsenal is interested in signing Rennes youngster Désiré Doué.

Rennes is renowned for developing top-tier talent in Europe, including Jeremy Doku and Eduardo Camavinga. Arsenal was impressed with Doué’s performances last season and has been monitoring the 19-year-old closely.

Doué is considered one of the promising young players in Ligue 1, expected to have a long and successful career. While he has been receiving game time at Rennes, he is eager to move to a bigger club.

At his age, some players might choose to stay put and continue to accumulate experience and game time, but according to Le10 Sport, Doué has informed Rennes of his desire to change clubs this summer.

This development gives Arsenal a significant boost in their pursuit of the young talent, with the Gunners now anticipated to act and make an official approach.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Doué still has a lot of development to do and he would not get enough game time in our team to achieve this.

It is probably much better to allow him to move to another club and prove his worth before we consider signing him.

