Arsenal Target ‘Their Own Jadon Sancho’ in Bundesliga Rising Star

One area of the pitch Arsenal are widely expected to strengthen is the left wing.

For two consecutive summer transfer windows, the Gunners have dived into the market in search of a left winger, yet have come away with none.

Nico Williams, Leroy Sané, and Rodrygo are among the names they have pursued, but deals for any of them have failed to materialise.

Winger Search on Ice, for Now

Next summer, it seems likely that Arsenal will finally look to land that left winger.

Interestingly, Give Me Sport claims the club could turn to Eintracht Frankfurt’s Jean-Mattéo Bahoya.

The publication reports that Bahoya is among the “talents observed by Arsenal scouts as part of the club’s ongoing European monitoring programme.”

The 20-year-old has made a bright start to the season, registering two goals and an assist in four games. And while this may be shaping up to be his breakout campaign, it could also be his final one in the Bundesliga if Arsenal follow through on their interest.

Bahoya Framed as a Better Madueke

Should Arsenal move for Bahoya, they have been assured they would be signing a player who may well be a more complete version of Noni Madueke.

Madueke excels with the ball at his feet, but his final ball remains a concern. That is not the case with Bahoya, who Bundesliga.com say:

“The way he breezes past opposition players is also reminiscent of the English winger (Jadon Sancho), and he can back it all up with a decisive pass or confident finish.”

With Gabriel Martinelli still rediscovering form, Leandro Trossard not getting any younger, Madueke proving more effective on the right, and Eberechi Eze thriving in central areas, Arsenal could benefit from a young, specialist left-wing signing.

Mikel Arteta may well see Bahoya as the raw talent he can mould into the dream left winger his system has craved for years.

Your thoughts?

Daniel O

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…