Arsenal target tipped to become a success at the Emirates

Former West Ham winger Trevor Sinclair reckons that Willian will fit in perfectly at Arsenal as the Gunners close in on signing the Brazilian for free.

The winger will be out of a contract when he leaves Chelsea as he has struggled to agree on a new deal with the Blues.

He wants a three-year deal, but Chelsea wants to hand him a deal with 12 months less duration.

Arsenal is one of the teams looking to sign him for free and the Gunners have emerged as frontrunners for his signature in recent days after they agreed to hand him his requested three-year deal.

With a move from one team to the other sometimes not panning out well, there might be fears that he will struggle to fit in at Arsenal and get to grips with what Mikel Arteta wants to achieve, but Sinclair doesn’t think there will be any problems and he reckons that the Brazilian will fit in perfectly at the Emirates.

He told TalkSPORT: “I think he’s the real deal, I think he is readymade, I think he is an elite athlete as perry was just saying now. He very rarely gets injured and I’m touched in the heart as I’m saying that.

“He is 32 next week, he’s won everything in the game, and for me as a winger looking at him, he’s got explosive pace.

“I’ve watched him so many times he’s almost 100 percent record, if he decides to drop his left shoulder and go on the outside and put a cross in, it’s almost impossible to defend that.

“Now if you’ve got players making good runs, reverse movement and expecting that kind of cross into the box its very very difficult to stop the forward getting on the end of it.

“I think he’s superb, listen, he looks like a rockster. I just text Perry actually, and I’ve just said to him, ‘why do I feel that Willian is almost destined to be at Arsenal?’

“I don’t know what it is whether its organic or what, he just feels like an Arsenal star or player to me.”