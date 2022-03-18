Arsenal target tipped to leave Wolves if they fail to reach Europe

Transfer insider Dean Jones has tipped Arsenal target, Ruben Neves to leave Wolves at the end of this season if they don’t qualify for European competition.

The midfielder has been impressive for the Midlands side in the Premier League, and Arsenal is interested in a move for him.

The Gunners and Manchester United have been monitoring him.

Wolves could finish this season in a European spot because Bruno Lage’s side is constantly impressing, and he is a huge part of their journey.

They are currently 8th on the league table, with just 5 points separating them from Arsenal.

Jones believes he would leave if they cannot get a European spot, which is a possibility because the clubs above them are still getting points.

He tells Give Me Sport: “His quality is undoubted, and I think that if they don’t qualify for Europe then it’ll probably be time to say goodbye.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Neves is one of the finest deep-lying playmakers in the Premier League, and the Portuguese star will fit in well at Arsenal.

Granit Xhaka has been linked with a move to AS Roma, meaning he could join Mohamed Elneny through the exit door at the end of this season.

Neves will be a solid addition to our squad to fill the void both or either of them will leave behind.

