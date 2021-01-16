Arsenal target to announce the team he is joining soon

Arsenal target, Julian Draxler will announce his new team in March. This is what Bild is reporting about the future of the PSG man.

He has been a target of the Gunners before he moved to France and was one of the players being touted to make the move to the Emirates in the last summer transfer window.

That move never happened, and the Gunners remain interested in signing him, claims Bild.

The report says that he will not be leaving France this month as he intends to honour the remaining part of his deal with the French champions.

However, he will announce where his future lies in two months.

Draxler has become less important at PSG in recent seasons, but that is mainly down to the fact that the team itself is filled with quality players.

The German would probably make a solid contribution at Arsenal and landing him for nothing would be a masterstroke from Mikel Arteta.

As he has set the date to announce his new team, the Gunners have the time to tempt him into reaching a pre-contract agreement with them before that time.

He has played in 11 Ligue 1 games this season, returning 2 goals.