Arsenal target to announce the team he is joining soon

Arsenal target, Julian Draxler will announce his new team in March. This is what Bild is reporting about the future of the PSG man.
He has been a target of the Gunners before he moved to France and was one of the players being touted to make the move to the Emirates in the last summer transfer window.
That move never happened, and the Gunners remain interested in signing him, claims Bild.
The report says that he will not be leaving France this month as he intends to honour the remaining part of his deal with the French champions.
However, he will announce where his future lies in two months.
Draxler has become less important at PSG in recent seasons, but that is mainly down to the fact that the team itself is filled with quality players.
The German would probably make a solid contribution at Arsenal and landing him for nothing would be a masterstroke from Mikel Arteta.
As he has set the date to announce his new team, the Gunners have the time to tempt him into reaching a pre-contract agreement with them before that time.
He has played in 11 Ligue 1 games this season, returning 2 goals.
Bayern Munich is my guess.
Sorry, this applies even more so for this article…BEWARE OF FREEBIES
In the past decade Arsenal has loved them some free transfers, unfortunately there isn’t a single success story to be had when you take a closer look at the facts…don’t get me wrong, if we managed to get WIllian on free, then paid him a reasonable wage befitting someone who was going to be primarily a later game sub, like at Chelsea, then I’m probably not so bent out of shape about the move…instead we paid him like a focal point, everyday starter, that was in the prime of his career, which is absolutely ludicrous on the part of an organization that pretends to be in transitional mode and who has likewise already invested heavily in the same position Willian plays(if you remember though there was some talk about him playing more centrally, maybe to quell the obvious questions about him being an inappropriate luxury buy, but we haven’t heard boo about that since)
Since the time we got Sol from Tots, some 20 years ago, we have totally shit the bed when it comes to free transfers…if you don’t believe me just look at the facts…here are some of our most notable incoming free transfers: Cedric, Willian, Kols, Lich, Sanogo, Flamini 2.0 & Chamakh…what about this list inspires confidence in our ability to assess the value of free transfers; not to mention, most of these individuals were vastly overpaid, considering their respective contributions, and none provided anything for our coffers going out
As for our outgoing free transfers, they represent everything that has been wrong with this club since our move to the Emirates, both from the perspective of those who milked our payroll and never came good and those we allowed to leave without banking a single penny…Miki, Ramsey, Welbeck, Wiltshire, Cazorla, Ryo, Diaby, Fabianski, Sagna, Santos, Arshavin, Gallas & Sol…keeping in mind that besides the obvious flops, the other became starters on teams playing first division European football for at least a season following their free departures…this is reprehensible for a “professional” footballing organization
Same with Milan.. They followed this strategy of getting free transfers and loan players which made them a very horrible side for a few years.. Only when got new owners and they started to actually invest wisely have they got better