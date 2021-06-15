Arsenal target to discuss his future after Euro 2020

Raheem Sterling has been linked with a move to Arsenal after falling down the pecking order at Manchester City.

The emergence of Phil Foden has seen Sterling struggle for regular playing time in the last campaign.

Sterling and Foden are currently with the England national team in Euro 2020 and Foden’s progress does not look like it will slow down anytime soon.

His fine form has presented Pep Guardiola with a new dilemma and it seems the youngster is winning the battle with his older teammate.

Sterling was the hero as England beat Croatia 1-0 in their opening game of Euro 2020.

The Englishman remains an important part of the England setup but his club future remains uncertain.

The Telegraph reports that he will discuss it when he returns to Manchester after Euro 2020.

He has been linked with a move to Arsenal with his previous working relationship with Mikel Arteta expected to help the Gunners land him.

He is one of the highest earners at City and a move for him might see Arsenal break their wage structure.

The absence of European football might also be a stumbling block to their bid for his signature.