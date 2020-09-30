Arsenal target to leave Atletico Madrid in the next few days

Fabrizio Romano claims that Arsenal target, Thomas Lemar is set to leave Atletico Madrid in the next few days as the transfer window draws to a close.

The French winger has struggled since he moved to the Spanish side after the 2018 World Cup.

He was an outstanding member of the Monaco team that beat PSG to the 2016/17 French Ligue 1 and he was the subject of transfer interest from Arsenal in 2017.

The Gunners went toe to toe with Liverpool for his signature in 2017, but he ended up remaining at the club.

He left to join Atletico in 2018 and has been struggling since that time.

He didn’t score or provide an assist last season and the Spaniards appear to have given up on him now.

He has continued to be linked with a move to the Emirates and his struggles might just come down to tactics.

Mikel Arteta has been fantastic with the current Arsenal side and one of the impressive things that he has done so far is to improve the performances of some of the club’s players.

He might become the manager that gets Lemar back to his brilliant best.