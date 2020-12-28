Arsenal target to miss game and Lawro’s prediction for Brighton vs Arsenal

Arsenal will take on Brighton in their next Premier League game as they look to build on their 3-1 win over Chelsea.

The Gunners needed to beat Frank Lampard’s men, but it will be devalued if they cannot follow up on it with another win in this game.

The Seagulls have been one of the more entertaining teams in terms of style of play, but they are below Arsenal ahead of this match after they drew their last league game against West Ham.

With both teams needing to win, Arsenal will feel that they have some advantages with the news that their transfer target, Tariq Lamptey will miss the game, according to the BBC.

The home side might also be without Adam Lallana who suffered a groin problem in his last game.

Mark Lawrenson of the BBC also predicted the game and he reckons that the Gunners will likely build on their 3-1 win over Chelsea and get the three points.

He wrote: “Brighton are this season’s draw specialists with seven so far, and four of them have come in their past six games.

“The Seagulls are playing some nice football, but they don’t score enough goals. That’s why they are in trouble at the bottom of the table.

“Arsenal are only one place above them, in 15th, but I’m expecting their win over Chelsea to be the start of a good run for the Gunners. They should have some belief back now, for starters.

“Prediction: 1-2”