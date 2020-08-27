Arsenal target to tell his manager that he prefers Premier League move

Arsenal might still land Philippe Coutinho this summer with the Brazilian prepared to tell new Barcelona manager, Ronald Koeman that he wants a return to the Premier League, according to Marca.

The Brazilian enjoyed some of his best years as a professional when he played for Liverpool in the Premier League. He left the Reds for Catalonia in 2018 and he has struggled since that time.

He spent last season on loan at Bayern Munich after it emerged that he would not be part of the Barcelona team for that campaign.

That season was the most successful in his career so far after he won the league, cup and Champions League treble with the Germans.

The Bavarians have passed up the chance to make his loan deal permanent and he will now return to Spain.

He has emerged as a transfer target for Arsenal for some time now as Arteta looks to add quality to his team.

The Spanish media outlet claims that Koeman wants to hold talks with the Brazilian midfielder before deciding if he will include him in his plans or not.

It claimed that Coutinho is likely to inform the Dutch manager of his plans to return to the Premier League when they meet.