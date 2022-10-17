Arsenal target told he has dropped his level of performance this season

Youri Tielemans has been one of Arsenal’s main transfer targets in recent windows and the midfielder remains on their shopping list.

The Belgian has been one of the best players in the Premier League in previous seasons and that has seen him catch the attention of several EPL teams.

He surprisingly didn’t get a suitor in the last summer transfer window and he is now approaching the end of his current deal at the King Power Stadium.

Arsenal remains keen on him, but Tielemans has been in bad form this season and some pundits have highlighted it.

He didn’t do well as Crystal Palace held Leicester City to a goalless draw yesterday.

Pundits discussed his form in the game and Robbie Savage said via The Daily Mail:

‘You remember what he did in the FA Cup final. We haven’t seen that Tielemans, he can influence games but he’s not doing it as much as he would like.’

Tielemans remains one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League, even though his form has been poor recently.

The midfielder will likely join a bigger club at the end of his current deal in the summer.

We could still add him to our group because a change in environment might make him become even better.

