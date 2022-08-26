Arsenal target told not to join their Premier League rivals

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Cody Gakpo in this transfer window as the attacker continues to attract interest from top clubs.

Manchester United has been Arsenal’s main rival for his signature in this transfer window and the Red Devils seemed to have the upper hand in the bid to get him because of their manager, Erik Ten Hag.

He worked at Ajax last season and seemed to be one manager that can attract top Dutch talents to his team.

However, the attacker has now been advised not to go to United because their house is not in order.

The Dutch coach, Rene Meulensteen, believes this is not the best time for him to join Arsenal’s rivals.

“Manchester United’s transfer policy is a big mess,” Meulensteen told Algemeen Dagblad.

Adding: “If I were Gakpo, I would say, ‘thank you for the honour but I’m staying with PSV’. I would say to him: ‘boy, there are more clubs coming… at PSV you had the chance to play Champions League, you’re on that [path]’. At the moment I’m not sure about Manchester United.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gakpo has been one of the finest players in European football in the last two seasons and he could make an impact at the Emirates.

We need a new forward after allowing Nicolas Pepe to leave on loan, and he is an ideal target.

While United struggles, we have put our house in order and he would enjoy more stability if he joins us now.

Alfie and Rob are back with the Just Arsenal Show and today they discuss three players who are seemingly on their way out.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…