Arsenal target told to choose Tottenham because the Gunners are still struggling

Former Liverpool full-back, Glen Johnson has discouraged Philippe Coutinho from moving to Arsenal because the Gunners are still rebuilding.

He reckons the Barcelona flop is a luxury player and the current Arsenal team doesn’t need one.

Tottenham also wants to sign the Champions League winner and Johnson believes the Lilywhites are in a better position to sign him than Arsenal is in.

The Gunners have signed several talented players recently and have reaped the rewards of their summer splurge, but Johnson doesn’t think they are at a level where they need a luxury player.

Coutinho was one of the best players in the Premier League and the Brazilian was in stunning form in his last seasons with Liverpool.

He could rekindle his career in England if he moves to Arsenal and could become a catalyst to help them break back into the top four, but Johnson insists they haven’t reached a level where they will need someone like him yet.

‘He’s linked with the two big north London clubs and if he was to go to one of them then I’d say Tottenham if I’m being honest,’ Johnson said as quoted by The Metro.

‘Philippe knows that he’s not in a great position at the moment and if he was to go to an Arsenal side who are struggling, then that could affect him even more.

‘Arsenal obviously have some very good players, but they’re so far away from the top four which is evident from their performances that they can’t afford to have a luxury player such as Philippe Coutinho.

‘You need to build the foundations of a team before you can start prioritising the signing of a number ten. In general, Tottenham are going in a better direction than Arsenal.’