Arsenal target top Dutch keeper after giving up on England Women’s Mary Earps

Arsenal Women interested in Aston Villa’s van Domselaar?

Reports began to circulate early this morning from Tom Garry who writes for The Telegraph that Jonas Eidevall and his Arsenal recruitment team were interested in Daphne van Domselaar from Aston Villa Women. She only joined Villa recently after an impressive Women’s Euros tournament but Arsenal could be looking at poaching the young keeper for the future of the club.

Exclusive: Arsenal are targeting a summer move for Aston Villa goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar, @TelegraphSport understands. More details here.https://t.co/TdREeHi8yC — Tom Garry (@TomJGarry) March 11, 2024

Van Domselaar has shown that she could be one of the games future greats and has been doing well at Villa since joining them, showing the world what she had to offer in the Women’s Euro’s where she grabbed the attention of many clubs and has since taken strides in her career. She’s a very good goalkeeper with a lot of attributes on offer and could be a perfect signing for Jonas Eidevall and the Arsenal Women’s team.

Arsenal was reportedly very interested in Lioness and Manchester United superstar Mary Earps in the summer and the winter window’s but the interest in the “world’s best” keeper seems to have cooled down and Arsenal looks like they’ve swapped their interest to a younger, upcoming keeper.

Van Domselaar is a 24-year-old Dutch keeper who really only came onto the scene at the Euro’s and then the World Cup and played incredibly for a young keeper in both tournaments. She’s a sweeper keeper who loves to get on to the ball and doesn’t lack any confidence with the ball between her feet.

She’s a very modern-day keeper and seems to work best with inverted full backs and is very good in the air. She’s had somewhat of a tough season at Aston Villa as the side just hasn’t lived up to their expectations but under Eidevall and a very well-structured Arsenal Women’s side I think she would thrive.

We have just given Manuela Zinsberger a new deal which to me made me assume that we were going to try trust and build with her, but if the reports are true and there’s a serious interest in the young Dutch keeper, we could see a lot of changes when the season ends and it will be a battle between the two as to who starts.

Personally, I think she’s a great keeper and would be a great pick up for our Women’s team, she’s got a lot of potential and at 24-years-old she’s got many years ahead of her. I’d expect Villa to demand a big fee but I do think whatever was asked would be worth it and for a young keeper like herself, Arsenal could be the dream club to help her step up her game and showcase what she has at a bigger club.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

