Arsenal target urged to remain at Leeds for another season

Arsenal target Wilfried Gnonto has been urged to remain at Leeds United for at least one more season.

The Italian has been a fine player for the Whites this term and has attracted the attention of the top clubs around the country.

Arsenal is one of them, as the Gunners seek to continue bolstering their squad even after this campaign.

Gnonto has the talent and can change games with his attacking play and surging runs, but he does not have impressive numbers.

This makes him a player that still needs to develop further before he joins a top club and former Leeds man Danny Mills believes leaving this summer will be too soon for him.

He explains via The Sun:

“I’ve seen too many young players leave too soon. A lot of them have done that from Leeds. Players like Jack Clarke to Spurs, Sam Byram to West Ham, went too early.

“You go from starting to not playing football as often and that’s hard to take. Take another season, back yourself, forget the money, it’s not about that now.

“Focus on games, matches and minutes under your belt and improve as an individual.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gnonto still looks very raw and will struggle to bench any of our current options at the moment.

Our current attack has players who deliver when they are on the pitch and we cannot add anyone that will not perform well to it.