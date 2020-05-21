Owen Hargreaves has hailed Arsenal’s target, Kai Havertz, as a hybrid of Michael Ballack and Mesut Ozil.

The youngster is one of the biggest stars in the German Bundesliga and he has been linked with a move to several Premier League teams including Arsenal.

He is the leader of a new generation of German players and he has been tipped to have a great future in the game. He has a good passing range, dribbles well and can score lots of goals and all kinds of them as well.

One former Premier League star who has been very impressed with the player’s performance has been former Manchester United and Manchester City midfielder, Owen Hargreaves.

The Englishman hailed the teenager by claiming he is like a combination of two former German internationals and he went on to back the player to shine in the Premier League.

“He is special,” BT Sport pundit Hargreaves told Goal . “He is the next one. I think all the best German players stay in the Bundesliga for a while and then they go to the Premier League or Barcelona or Real Madrid.

“Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Toni Kroos and Mesut Ozil all travelled and did well. These Bundesliga talents are in high demand as they are well schooled and good professionals. He is the next one.

“All eyes are on Haaland and Sancho but Kai Havertz is the one from a German perspective. He is special and he is like a hybrid of Michael Ballack and Mesut Ozil. That says a lot in terms of his goals and elegance.

“He is a super player and I think many fans will be watching him from England’s top six and thinking that a guy like him is good enough to go to their teams. He could play at Liverpool, Man United or Man City.

“I think anyone watching him this weekend [against Borussia Monchengladbach] will say sign him up. I would love to see Havertz go to Bayern but I think anyone would want him in their team.”

Well, if Hargreaves assessment is even half correct then one can only hope that Arsenal makes zero effort to sign him. Nothing more to say on that.