Arsenal target wants a decision from his present club before considering offers

Arsenal remains in the running for Oleksandr Zinchenko as the Ukrainian faces a very important summer.

He has remained just a squad member at Manchester City, with Pep Guardiola preferring to play Joao Cancelo as his left-back.

City, like most clubs, will keep improving their squad and he might not be in their plans for next season.

Mikel Arteta knows the Ukrainian very well from his time as an assistant manager at City.

The Arsenal gaffer is now looking to be reunited with the left-footed player, but a new report claims Zinchenko is not in a hurry to leave.

The INews reports that the defender wants to hold talks about his future with the Premier League champions first before he decides if he is leaving the club or not.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arsenal will benefit from having Zinchenko on the team for the next campaign considering that he can play as a left-back, in midfield or on the left-wing.

The poor form of Nuno Tavares means he will automatically become our second choice and the Portugal Under-21 star could be shipped out of the club on loan.

Hopefully, Zinchenko agrees to leave after he speaks to City so that we can make an official move for him.

