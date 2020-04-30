Arsenal target wants London move, but he would prefer to join Chelsea

Arsenal target, Dries Mertens wants to move to London, but the Belgian is reported to be eyeing a move to Chelsea as opposed to Arsenal reports the Daily Mail.

The same report claims that the attacker has been on Mikel Arteta’s radar since the January transfer window and the Gunners failed to get him to sign a deal with them at the time because he wanted to break the goal scoring record at Naples.

He has already plundered 121 goals for the Italians and he will be a free agent at the end of this season.

Several teams have been trying to convince him to join them for free, including Arsenal and Chelsea.

Both London sides have been locked in a battle for his signature, but Chelsea seems to have moved ahead of Mikel Arteta‘s side in the race for his signature.

The Blues reportedly had their manager call up the Belgian to ask him to join them in London and the player is taking their proposal serious.

Arteta has admitted that he is preparing for several scenarios with regards to making signings in the summer and the Spaniard is unaware of just how much would be made available to him for transfers.

Every day, a fresh team is popping up to beat Arsenal to their summer targets. However, now that they seem to have prioritised a move for free agents, they are expected to fight Chelsea for Mertens.

I suspect that fans will be split on Mertens, though one has to question how accurate this report is from the Mail.