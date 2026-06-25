Arsenal target wants regular game time before picking his next club

Arsenal is one of the clubs interested in a move for Ayyoub Bouaddi as he continues to shine at Lille, with the midfielder also emerging as one of Morocco’s top performers at the World Cup.

The African side has performed well in the competition, and Bouaddi stood out in their opening match against Brazil, where he competed against some of the best players in the world.

Arsenal’s transfer stance on Bouaddi

Bouaddi recently signed a long-term contract at Lille, and despite being only 18, his future remains open as interest continues to grow across Europe.

Lille would prefer to keep and develop him further, but there is an acceptance that a transfer could take place if the right opportunity arises this summer.

Arsenal view him as a generational talent and believe he could develop into a key midfielder for the club in the long term if he chooses to join them.

However, reports from The Athletic state that the midfielder would only consider a move to a club where he is guaranteed regular game time, as is currently the case at Lille.

Competition for his signature

This condition complicates Arsenal’s pursuit because their midfield already contains several established players competing for starting roles.

Bouaddi may therefore need to weigh immediate playing time against long-term development if he decides to leave France this summer.

Arsenal remain interested but will have to convince both Lille and the player that a move to the Emirates would benefit his progression at the highest level.

Arsenal will continue scouting him closely before making any formal decision in the summer window.

Lille remain confident in their development model but understand that strong performances at the international level often accelerate transfer interest.

Arsenal’s recruitment team are expected to assess several midfield profiles before prioritising their main targets for negotiations.

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