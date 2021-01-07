Arsenal target wants to emulate Aubameyang at a top European club

Arsenal target, Patson Daka has opened the door for a move to a top European team after he claimed that he wants to emulate top African stars like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Zambian has been scoring goals for fun at RB Salzburg since he joined them in 2017.

He has stepped up after the club sold Erling Haaland about a year ago, and he scored 27 goals for them last season.

In just 17 matches this season, he has scored 15 times and 5 assists for the Austrian side, and he could be the next player that they sell to a top European team.

In the summer, when it looked like Arsenal would be forced to sell Aubameyang, Daka was one of the players that was linked with a move to the Emirates.

However, the Gabon striker stayed, but Aubameyang is struggling for goals now and that has extended to the Arsenal team, which means they might need a new striker soon.

Daka’s admission might just be an invitation to try to sign him.

“To see our big brothers like Aubameyang, Salah, Mane, it’s something that gives me the dream that I can also make it,” Daka told BBC Sport.

“I can be like them. They are my inspiration, knowing that they also come from Africa.

“I think when people are making those kinds of comparisons, it’s great, looking at the status of Sadio Mane, the kind of football he plays and the kind of person that he is.”

Discussing a potential future transfer, Daka added: “The most vital thing that I’ve noticed is that the club [doesn’t] focus much about receiving big money for players.

“They’re more concerned about the development of the player.”