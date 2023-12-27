Arsenal target wants to move to London but the Gunners are not favourites

Arsenal’s target, Andre, has openly expressed his desire to make a move to the Premier League. Despite coming close to joining Liverpool in the summer, he opted to stay at Fluminense to win the Copa Libertadores.

Considered one of the top players in Brazil at the moment, Andre may be allowed to make a move to Europe in the upcoming transfer window. While Liverpool was initially interested, a report on Football Insider suggests that Fulham has taken the lead in the race for his signature.

The report indicates that Fulham has already reached an agreement with Andre’s current club and is awaiting his approval for the transfer. The midfielder has expressed a desire to move to London, which could potentially be a boost for Arsenal. However, unless Arsenal acts swiftly to secure his transfer, Fulham may end up securing his services in the next year.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Andre is a fine midfielder, but we do not look prepared to sign a player in that role in January.

Thomas Partey is still in the squad and we might struggle to offload the Ghanaian, so adding Andre to the group would be very difficult.

