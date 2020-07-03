Arsenal target wants to play in Premier League claims teammate

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Bayer Leverkusen star, Kai Havertz for some time now, according to Talksport.

However, the links to the Emirates have died down recently after more top sides look to sign him.

He has not committed to signing for any team at the moment and that gives us an equal chance to land him in a blockbuster move.

The German has been in scintillating form in midfield this season as he scored 12 league goals and provided 6 assists in 30 Bundesliga games.

Any team that lands him would be landing a top target and Arsenal might be in a good position to sign him after his teammate, Wendel, revealed that the German dreams of playing in the Premier League.

‘Psychologically, the Germans are very focused people,’ Wendel said, as reported by the Sun.

‘They are very concentrated on what they want. If he goes to the Premier League, he will learn a lot. I think Kai dreams of playing there. He has that desire, and I think he decides to play in England he will be a success.

‘He’s a complete player. If you play him as a No9 or No10 a little bit behind, or if you put him out wide, he’ll know what to do.

‘He has a facility to understand what the manager wants. He finishes well with both feet. He’s strong with his head, he has good technique.’

Havertz would not come to Arsenal for a cheap fee simply because the competition for his signature will drive his price up.

However, he represents the type of player that we should be targeting if we are serious about becoming a top team again.