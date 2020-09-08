Arsenal target wants to remain at Premier League rivals

The Telegraph claims that Arsenal target, John Stones wants to remain at Manchester City to fight for his future, despite the possibility of increased competition.

The defender has fallen down the pecking order at the Etihad and he started just two games for the Citizens on the Premier League’s restart.

He has seen the young Eric Garcia play ahead of him and his lack of minutes has also seen him lose his place in the England setup.

Manchester City conceded too many goals last season and they have gone on to sign Nathan Ake from Bournemouth.

The arrival of the Dutchman means even more competition for Stones, but the Englishman is keen to remain and fight his way back into Pep Guardiola’s plans.

Having spent the start of his managerial career understudying Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, Mikel Arteta was tipped to make a move for the Englishman in the January transfer window (The Express).

The Gunners signed Pablo Mari on loan instead, they have since added William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes to their current options.

The Gunners remain linked with a move for him and this report will likely end that now.

Arsenal has had a busy summer transfer window and they will hope that their new players will get up to speed with the Premier League as fast as possible.