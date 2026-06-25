Arsenal target wants to spend another year at his present club

Arsenal are among several clubs interested in signing William Gomes from FC Porto, with the attacker also attracting attention from leading sides across world football. According to Sport Witness, the Brazilian is currently planning to remain with Porto for at least another season despite growing interest in his services.

Gomes is regarded as one of the brightest talents in Portuguese football, and his performances played an important role in helping Porto secure the Portuguese top-flight title this season. The club considers him one of its key players and is eager to keep him at the Estadio do Dragao as he continues his development.

The 20-year-old winger only joined Porto last year, yet he has already established himself as one of the team’s most influential players. His rapid progress has naturally attracted interest from clubs such as Arsenal, which is reportedly keen to strengthen its squad with young attacking talent.

Gomes focused on development at Porto

Despite the growing speculation about his future, Gomes reportedly believes that remaining at Porto is the best decision for his career at this stage. The winger wants to continue receiving regular playing time and feels that staying with his current club will allow him to keep improving.

Porto are also understood to value the player highly and remain determined to keep him within their squad for the foreseeable future. His performances over the last season have demonstrated both his quality and his potential, making him one of the most closely watched young attackers in Europe.

The Brazilian appears reluctant to rush into another transfer so soon after arriving in Portugal. Instead, he is said to believe that patience and continued development at Porto will help him become an even stronger player in the years ahead.

Arsenal could revisit move in the future

Arsenal’s admiration for Gomes is unlikely to disappear, particularly given the progress he has continued to make. The winger has earned praise for his professionalism, fitness levels and consistent performances, all of which have strengthened his growing reputation.

If Gomes continues developing at his current rate, Arsenal could decide to renew their interest in the summer of 2027. For now, however, the attacker appears fully focused on continuing his progress with Porto.

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