Arsenal target wants to stay with Barcelona and fight for his future

Reports have handed Arsenal a blow in their bid to land Barcelona star, Samuel Umtiti, as he looks to remain with the La Liga side.

The Gunners have been targeting the Frenchman who won the World Cup in 2018 but has been fighting for his future for much of this campaign.

He suffered a serious injury last season and has been struggling with its reoccurrence.

The Catalans reportedly want to cut their losses on the defender and send him off to the highest bidder in the summer, but he isn’t so keen on leaving.

Reports from Spain via Sun Sports claim that the defender wants to remain at Camp Nou and fight for his future despite interest from Arsenal.

He has found favour in the eyes of their new manager, Quique Setién, with more minutes given to him under the manager.

The report claims that he doesn’t want to leave the club because he feels settled in and enjoys living in the city. He is still contracted to them until 2023, but the report claims that he is hopeful of getting a new contract.

However, despite his desire to stay and his manager’s show of confidence, the report adds that the Catalans will listen to offers for his signature from teams like Arsenal.

Barcelona is facing a big summer as they look to bring back Neymar and to also sign Lautaro Martinez, selling Umtiti would help them raise cash.