Arsenal target wants to work with Pep Guardiola if he moves to England

Kimmich is a top talent, accomplished at playing in midfield and as a right-back.

He has been at Bayern for most of his career and continues to impress whenever he plays.

Arsenal is signing the best talents available in Europe, and they consider Kimmich to be a hugely impressive addition to their squad.

The Gunners are keen to have him join their team; however, he might not.

Although there is a good chance that he will leave Bayern Munich this summer after Euro 2024, Mirror Football claims he would prefer to move to Manchester City if he comes to the Premier League.

Kimmich believes he will enjoy his football more if he reunites with Pep Guardiola, who originally signed him for Bayern Munich.

It remains unclear if Manchester City wants to sign him, but he will only move to England if City calls.