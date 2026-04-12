Arsenal target warned to avoid joining the Gunners

PSV star Ismael Saibari has long been linked with a move to Arsenal, and a transfer could materialise at the end of the current season. The Moroccan midfielder has established himself as one of the standout performers in the Dutch top flight, playing a key role in his team’s dominance in recent campaigns.

Arsenal are understood to view him as an exciting prospect, although their interest has not yet intensified significantly. PSV, for their part, would prefer to retain the player, but they may find it difficult to prevent his departure should a compelling offer be submitted.

Growing Interest and Transfer Possibilities

Saibari’s consistent performances have attracted attention from several leading clubs, increasing the likelihood of a move in the near future. His technical ability and influence in midfield have made him a valuable asset, and it is no surprise that teams across Europe are monitoring his situation closely.

While the opportunity to join a top Premier League club is appealing, there are concerns about competition for places within Arsenal’s squad, which could influence any decision regarding his future.

Advice Against an Arsenal Move

Former Chelsea player Khalid Boulahrouz has advised Saibari to carefully consider his options before making a decision. Speaking as quoted by Sport Witness, he said, “I would go to a team where I would be important.

“(At Arsenal) you end up in midfield with Eberechi Eze, with Martin Ødegaard, you name it. It’s going to be a tight squeeze.

“Although I’m not saying he can’t handle that level. But look at Tijjani Reijnders at (Manchester) City. That’s a tight squeeze too. You’ll end up in the Premier League quite easily. Or maybe Spain.”

While Arsenal’s interest is not yet at an advanced stage, it could develop further. If that happens, Saibari would likely find it difficult to turn down the opportunity to join a club of such stature, despite the competition for places.