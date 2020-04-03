Arsenal target warns Gunners that he won’t be sold on a cheap

Raul Jimenez has sent a note of warning to Arsenal and other teams who want to sign him that he won’t be sold for a small fee.

The Mexican has been one of the drivers of Wolves’ success since they returned to the Premier League.

He has attracted the attention of several European top teams including Arsenal who want him to come and replace the outgoing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

He joined Wolves for close to £40 million and he has warned teams looking to sign him that he won’t leave the Moleneiux for less.

“I don’t know who sets the prices,” he told Marca as quoted by the Standard. “But if someone paid that money for me it is because I am worth it, and if they want to continue paying more for me it is because I am worth it and I am doing things well to be worth it.

“[Wolves] bought me for €40million, they won’t sell me for less. There is no release clause, but the clubs [in England], it is different how they are managed.”

Wolves are determined to keep hold of their top stars as they challenge England’s top sides.

The qualified for the Europa League last season and they remain in the hunt for a European place in this campaign as well.

They are ahead of Arsenal on the league table and the Gunners would have some convincing to do if they are to persuade their Premier League rivals to sell one of their best assets.