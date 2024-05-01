Arsenal target watches Tottenham game and they are now favourite to sign him

Arsenal remains in the running to sign Santiago Gimenez and could be the club that wins the race for his signature.

The Gunners have been impressed by the performance of the Mexican striker over the last two seasons.

He has been scoring frequently for Feyenoord and has now bagged 47 goals in the last two seasons for the Dutch club.

This has made him one of the most sought-after strikers in Europe, and Arsenal is keen to sign him.

The Gunners are eager to ensure they sign a quality striker, and when this season ends, Gimenez could be their target.

The Mexican is also being targeted by Italian clubs, and according to a report on Calciomercato, he was in London over the weekend to watch Arsenal face Tottenham.

It seems he favours a move to the Premier League, and the report claims that Arsenal is now ahead of the Italian clubs in the race to sign him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gimenez has made himself one of the best strikers in Europe as he plays and scores regularly for Feyenoord.

However, the Dutch top flight is not one of Europe’s top leagues, and he might struggle in the Premier League.