Arsenal target will be allowed to leave his present club at the end of the season

Brian Brobbey has been on Arsenal’s radar for some time as the club continues its search for a new striker to strengthen the squad.

The Dutch forward has been in excellent form for Ajax, playing a key role in their push for the Eredivisie title this season. With his goal-scoring ability and physical presence, he has attracted attention from several top clubs, and Arsenal are among those considering a move for him.

Brobbey is widely expected to leave Ajax for a bigger club at some stage in his career, and Arsenal are keen to position themselves as a potential destination. While the Gunners have several attacking options on their shortlist, no target should be ruled out until they secure a proven goal scorer.

At just 23 years old, Brobbey still has significant room for development and could improve further under Mikel Arteta’s guidance. His physicality, pace, and finishing ability make him an intriguing prospect, and with the right coaching, he could evolve into a top-class striker. However, some question whether he is ready to make an immediate impact at a club with Arsenal’s ambitions.

According to The Sun, reports from the Netherlands suggest that Brobbey is likely playing his final season at Ajax. The Dutch club are expected to entertain offers for him when the current campaign ends, which could open the door for a move to the Emirates.

Despite his potential, concerns remain over whether Brobbey has the goal-scoring record required to justify a move to Arsenal. The Gunners are aiming to challenge for major honours, and signing a striker capable of making an instant impact is a priority. While Brobbey could develop into a high-quality forward, some believe Arsenal should invest in a more established goal scorer rather than waiting for a player to reach his peak.

With the summer transfer window approaching, Arsenal’s recruitment strategy will be closely scrutinised. The club must carefully assess whether Brobbey is the right fit or if they should focus on acquiring a forward who can deliver immediate results. Regardless of the final decision, signing the right striker will be crucial for Arsenal’s ambitions next season.

