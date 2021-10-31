Arsenal target will do everything he can to leave his present club

Donny van de Beek is increasingly likely to leave Manchester United in the winter transfer window amidst interest from Arsenal.

The Gunners remain keen on the Dutchman, according to Todofichajes, and they would be happy with the latest development.

Fichajes.net maintains that he has changed agents and the primary assignment of the new one is to find a new club for him.

A summer move would have been ideal, but as he continues to struggle to play at Old Trafford, the report says he is now eyeing a January transfer.

Arsenal has mostly had low-key January transfer windows and that makes a move for him in winter tricky.

They might have to speed up their plans to avoid missing out on his signature.

Interestingly, it might be a blessing in disguise if he moves to the Emirates in January considering that Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny would be away with their national teams for the AFCON.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles could step up for the Gunners, but van de Beek is a more accomplished midfielder to have in your squad.

He showed while at Ajax that he has both the talent and education to become a valuable member of any squad.

Arsenal needs as many quality players as they can get to prepare for a top-four challenge, and van de Beek would be a superb addition to their squad.