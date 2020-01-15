Arsenal target will not be allowed to leave his club this month

Arsenal target Jerome Boateng will remain at Bayern Munich at least until the summer.

Bayern Munich has dealt a huge blow to Arsenal’s transfer plans this month with the Germans insisting that they will not be letting Jerome Boateng leave this January.

Boateng had emerged as a transfer target for Arsenal this month after the long term injury sustained by Callum Chambers.

However, Arsenal has struggled to get the deal over the line until now with the Gunners also targeting other defenders.

The earlier perception in this transfer window was that Bayern Munich would be more than happy to let the former Manchester City defender leave this month.

However, that has changed now according to Bild via Mail Sport and the Germans want him to finish this campaign with them to provide squad depth.

Boateng has been a regular at Bayern since he joined them in 2011 but he has struggled to get game time this season.

He is no longer the defender he was in his younger days but Mikel Arteta believes that he can still do a job at the back for Arsenal.

With the transfer window gradually drawing to a close, it is unclear if Arteta will eventually sign one of his many transfer targets this month.

This is the second time that a defensive target has fallen away. Merih Demiral was another target but a long term injury has killed off any prospect of the Turkish international joining Arsenal in this transfer window.

The Gunners are looking for temporary or bargain deals, but that could be hard to come by this month.