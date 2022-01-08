Arsenal target will not be rushed into making a January move

Dusan Vlahovic is a man in demand, and Arsenal wants to win the race for his signature.

He has less than two years left on his current deal at Fiorentina, and he is widely expected to leave the Italian club by the summer.

Arsenal has had their eyes on him since the early part of this season and would jump at the chance of signing him this month.

That could also be the ideal situation for Fiorentina, who would make more money from selling him now than in the summer when his deal would have a season left.

However, 90mins reveals he is in no rush to decide on his future, and the attacker is likely to wait until the summer.

His fine form is spearheading an impressive campaign for the Italian club and he wants to continue that in this second half of the season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Signing Vlahovic this month would help us steal a march on several other competitors.

But we also know the best players hardly change clubs in the winter transfer window.

We can start the background work on signing him at the end of the season now, by discussing with his club and convincing him that a move to the Emirates is the best next step for his career.

