Arsenal target will not push to leave Sporting Club

Ousmane Diomande has been a target for Arsenal over the past year, with the Gunners making a 35 million euro bid to sign him in the last transfer window. Despite their initial attempt being unsuccessful, Arsenal remains interested in the young player and is keen to prevent him from joining another top club in Europe.

However, it appears that Diomande is not in a hurry to leave Sporting Club reports Sportwitness. At just 19 years old, he recognises that he has plenty of time in his career and is cautious about making hasty decisions. The report suggests that Diomande is content to take his time and make the right choice for his development.

Sporting Club, on the other hand, seems confident in retaining the young talent. They are reportedly close to securing him on a new contract with improved terms. His current deal includes an 80 million euro release clause, which is not expected to change significantly, further indicating Sporting’s commitment to keeping him at the club.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Diomande knows he will hardly get chances to play if he moves to the Emirates now and the decision to continue his development in Portugal is a good one.

If he keeps improving, we will return to add him to our squad as a more experienced player.

JustArsenal Show – NEO discusses Arsenal’s excellent win over PSV and the goalkeeper conundrum….

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…