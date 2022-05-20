Arsenal target will play only one more game for his present team

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is one of the attackers attracting the attention of Arsenal ahead of the next transfer window.

The England international has developed into one of the Premier League’s finest forwards and his goals have helped Everton to stay in the Premier League.

The Toffees have just secured their top-flight status with him scoring the winner in their 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace yesterday.

Everton will face Arsenal in their final league game of the season and it is a must-win game for the Gunners.

Perhaps even less important, it could be Calvert-Lewin’s last match for Everton, according to Football insider.

The striker expects to leave them when the transfer window reopens, so he would bid farewell to their fans after the match at the Emirates.

Newcastle United also wants to sign him, but the former Sheffield United man might prefer a move to the Emirates.

Arsenal will now have a chance to watch him closely before deciding if a summer move for him makes sense.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Calvert-Lewin has had an injury-ravaged season, but he is still one of the finest strikers in the Premier League.

If he wants to leave Everton, we should add him to our squad because he has the quality required to play for us.

But he should only join as a backup to our main striker, which means he has to be affordable before we buy him.