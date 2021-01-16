Arsenal target with massive release clause demands Barcelona exit

Arsenal target, Neto has handed in a transfer request at Barcelona after becoming fed up with his bit-part role at the Spanish side.

The former Valencia man has emerged as a transfer target for Arsenal in recent weeks with the Gunners looking for a new number 2.

Alex Runarsson has proven to be an incompetent backup at the Emirates, and the Gunners want to get someone they can trust when Bernd Leno is unavailable.

Neto was one of the goalies that they wanted to sign in the summer transfer window and the Brazilian has still not been able to beat Marc-Andre Ter Stegen to become Barca’s first choice.

Sport says that he is tired of playing second fiddle at the club, and he has now handed in a transfer request to force a move away.

The 31-year-old joined the Catalans from Valencia two years ago and he was hoping to become the first choice at some point.

That hasn’t happened, and he wants to leave now, but his release clause might be a stumbling block.

The report says that he has a £177m release clause written into his current contract, but he is begging the Spaniards to reduce their asking price for him.