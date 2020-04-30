Arsenal target would be better off playing for Liverpool claims former club president

Former Valencia president Fernando Gomez has handed Arsenal a blow in their bid to sign Ferran Torres reports the Express.

He has claimed that the player is suited by the Premier League before appearing to suggest that the player would be better off playing for Liverpool.

Torres has emerged as one of two Valencia players that have caught the attention of Mikel Arteta this season.

The Spaniard is looking to get his team prepared for the next campaign, which would be his first full campaign at the Emirates.

He has made Torres a target as the Spanish youngster continues to develop his career at the Mestalla.

Arteta has also been linked with a move for Carlos Soler, but he will not like what Gomez has said about Torres.

Gomez backed Torres not to struggle in the Premier League should he join an English side before going on to say that the player would do well playing for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

“He can perform well in any team and in any league. In England too, of course, at Liverpool or any other team,” Gomez said as cited by the Express. “Jurgen Klopp’s system fits him and he is mentally very strong to cope with pressure and demands.”

He has a £91 million release clause on his current deal, however, his contract expires after next season and he will leave for significantly less than that in the summer.