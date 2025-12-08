Arsenal target would be cheaper to buy in the summer but waiting is risky

Arsenal is among several clubs showing interest in Antoine Semenyo, who appears to be heading into his final season with Bournemouth. The attacker was in excellent form last term and was widely expected to leave the Cherries, yet no move materialised. His performances have remained strong this season, making it increasingly difficult for major clubs to overlook his potential. As a result, interest in him has grown steadily, with the Gunners recognised as one of the sides monitoring his situation closely.

Rising Interest in Semenyo

Semenyo’s consistent level of performance has reinforced the view that he is ready for a step up, and his contractual situation adds further intrigue. It is understood that he has a release clause, and this could lead to movement as early as January should a club decide to activate it. Arsenal are among those considering a move, although they are not the only contenders and face competition from several other teams. With the summer transfer window still months away, there is a realistic possibility that one of his admirers will look to secure his signature sooner rather than later, prompting Bournemouth to consider the financial implications of holding on to him. Should a substantial offer arrive, the club may feel compelled to cash in next month.

Arsenal’s Transfer Approach

However, Arsenal may not be the side to make that push in January. The club invested heavily in the most recent transfer window and does not currently appear inclined to commit further significant spending in the winter period. According to Football Insider, Semenyo’s release clause is set at £65million at present, a figure that drops to £50million in the summer. This reduction could influence Arsenal’s strategy, encouraging them to wait until the end of the season rather than entering a mid-season bidding battle. The price drop creates a financial incentive to delay any approach, and the club’s recent expenditure supports the notion that patience may be their preferred route. For now, Arsenal are likely to continue monitoring developments while weighing up the most prudent moment to act.