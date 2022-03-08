Arsenal target would love a free transfer to the Premier League

Sergi Roberto would love to play in the Premier League as he approaches the end of his spell at Barcelona.

The full-back’s current deal expires at the end of this campaign and he is yet to sign an extension.

He has been a major part of their success in the last decade, and it seems the Catalans are now prepared to allow him to leave them for free.

Arsenal has long been linked with a move for him and Mikel Arteta is reportedly an admirer of his services.

The Spanish boss would love to add him to his squad and will be happy with the latest report about his future.

Mundo Deportivo via The Sun claims he is approaching a time that he might move away from Barca.

If that becomes the case, his next possible destination will likely be the Premier League.

It claims he wants to try the competition before he hangs up his boots and that has placed Arsenal in an advantageous position.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Roberto has done very well as a Barcelona player in the last few seasons.

However, the Spanish side will be eager to keep him if they think he still has something to offer them.

Xavi Hernandez is probably dissatisfied with his output so far. If he cannot do well at Barca, why should Arsenal sign him?

We are looking to become a great club again and shouldn’t be targeting flops.