Fabrizio says Arsenal have “genuine interest” in yet another EPL Brazilian forward

Yes we all know that Gaspar Edu is Brazilian and he organized the excellent transfer of Gabriel Martinelli to Arsenal before he was even given the job of technical director, and he has certainly made it a point to bring many more Brazilians to the Emirates. Okay Willian didn’t work out so well, but Gabriel is doing a good job.
The arrival of Maquinhos is expected very shortly, and Gabriel Jesus would be the icing on the cake if that happens.
But now Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Gunners are also keen on the exciting Leeds United winger Raphinha as a possible replacement for Pepe, who is expected to be playing elsewhere next season.
Arsenal have genuine interest in Raphinha since March, he’s always been appreciated – but there’s still no bid or negotiation with Leeds. Gabriel Jesus & Tielemans, priorities. ⚪️🔴 #AFC
Leeds won’t accept less than €55m for Raphinha, as of now – message sent to Barça days ago. https://t.co/i0Pnqd7Pty
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 10, 2022
There has been rumours that Barcelona are very keen on the Brazilian as well, but they have revealed they have serious financial problems right now so Arsenal could get a free run. Having scored nine times this season and added three assists, Raphinha could be a very useful addition to our squad.
Perhaps he is being watched in case Gabriel Jesus falls through?
To my mind it is unfair to accuse Edu of having a fondness for signing his own countrymen, Brazilians!
I recall a certain Arsene Wenger being fond of signing French players and I did NOT blame him either.
For fuller context- for the percentage of Gooners on JA who care about and value CONTEXT – as a long time football fan, not merely about our own club either , I have long noticed that MOST managers from wherever,(I do not say ALL but MOST) have a fondness for signing their own countrymen.
Could that even be – perish the unlikely thought- that managers have greater knowledge about their own countrymen!
Oh, surely not(sarcasm, for those who are not bright enough to recognise it as such)!
