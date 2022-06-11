Fabrizio says Arsenal have “genuine interest” in yet another EPL Brazilian forward

Yes we all know that Gaspar Edu is Brazilian and he organized the excellent transfer of Gabriel Martinelli to Arsenal before he was even given the job of technical director, and he has certainly made it a point to bring many more Brazilians to the Emirates. Okay Willian didn’t work out so well, but Gabriel is doing a good job.

The arrival of Maquinhos is expected very shortly, and Gabriel Jesus would be the icing on the cake if that happens.

But now Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Gunners are also keen on the exciting Leeds United winger Raphinha as a possible replacement for Pepe, who is expected to be playing elsewhere next season.

Arsenal have genuine interest in Raphinha since March, he’s always been appreciated – but there’s still no bid or negotiation with Leeds. Gabriel Jesus & Tielemans, priorities. ⚪️🔴 #AFC Leeds won’t accept less than €55m for Raphinha, as of now – message sent to Barça days ago. https://t.co/i0Pnqd7Pty — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 10, 2022

There has been rumours that Barcelona are very keen on the Brazilian as well, but they have revealed they have serious financial problems right now so Arsenal could get a free run. Having scored nine times this season and added three assists, Raphinha could be a very useful addition to our squad.

Perhaps he is being watched in case Gabriel Jesus falls through?

