Arsenal target young rising Italian midfield star but face daunting competition

Since Arsenal’s disappointment over losing Emi Buendia to Aston Villa, the media have been linking the Gunners with lots more up-and-coming midfield stars from all over the UK and Europe.

Ruben Neves has been the most-mentioned target in recent times, but today it is being reported by Sky Italia (via the Metro) that the Italian Manuel Locatelli is being watched by many big clubs while playing for his country at the Euros.

Locatelli had an excellent domestic season helping minnows Sassuolo reach 8th place in Serie A, and the report says that big guns like Manchester City, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain, as well as Arsenal, are keen on him.

The report says that he could currently be valued at around 40m Euros, but if he has an excellent tournament, that price could rise even further in a bidding war.

Locatelli himself has admitted he is expecting to make some decisions on his future after the Euros, but right now he is a little bit occupied!

When asked about the rumours, he said: ‘It is just gossip. There is such an important competition to play and I am focused on that,’

‘It is normal to have rumours about the transfer market, but I will not let myself be influenced by them.’

‘It would be a waste of time to think about that, even though I know that after the Euros will have some decisions to make.’

Well looking at all those clubs rumoured to be watching him you would give Arsenal little chance of beating any of them in a bidding war. The only thing in our favour I’m guessing, is that he is more likely to get regular playing time at the Emirates…