Arsenal targeting 22-year-old Brazilian as Bellerin replacement

Arsenal is targeting Real Betis full-back, Emerson Royal as the future of Hector Bellerin remains unclear.

Bellerin remains one of Arsenal’s important players, but the Spaniard hasn’t been on his best form recently.

He has seen competition for his position increase with the return of Calum Chambers to the team.

The Spaniard has interest from PSG and Barcelona and Arsenal might consider this summer the best time to sell him.

Several clubs have been linked with a move for Royal and Mundo Deportivo has named the Gunners as one of the teams that is monitoring the 22-year-old.

The report says the Gunners have had an eye on his team for some time now as they also have an interest in Guido Rodríguez.

The full-back is owned by Barcelona and Betis jointly who agreed to each pay his former team, Atlético Mineiro, 6million euros for his signature.

The plan is for him to spend two seasons at Betis which ends after this campaign and the Catalans can then sign him permanently for 9m euros if they wish to.

That obviously creates a little complication in terms of signing him, however, with the financial state of Barca it is very possible that Arsenal could do a deal that would see him at the Emirates next season.