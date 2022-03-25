Arsenal targeting a move for 19-year-old Ligue 1 striker

Arsenal is one of the clubs looking to sign Reims striker, Hugo Ekitike, as he continues to develop his game in Ligue 1.

The attacker is just 19, but he has had a solid season and has already netted 9 goals and 3 assists in 21 league appearances.

These numbers have attracted the attention of many top European clubs, including Arsenal, who need new attackers.

The Gunners have lost Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah could follow the Gabon striker out of the club when their current deals expire in the summer.

While there are other experienced attackers on their shopping list, Calciomercato.it insists the Gunners also has their eyes on Ekitike who have huge potential.

But they will face competition from the likes of AS Roma, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Tottenham.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have been the best breeding ground for young talents in Europe for some time now, and that reputation could help us sign more players from around the continent.

Ekitike will be spoilt for choice if he decides to leave Reims, and our reputation for being one of the best teams to develop young talents could help us win the race for his signature.