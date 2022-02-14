Arsenal targeting a move for Olivier Giroud’s teammate

Arsenal will be in the market for attacking reinforcements at the end of this season.
Mikel Arteta’s side has already lost Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and could also offload Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette at the end of this campaign.
These departures will mean they need to add new players to their offensive department to remain competitive.
The Gunners are still battling to secure a top-four place, but they will not bank on their current attack to lead their European adventure next season.
They have now been linked with a move for several forwards and the latest name on the list is AC Milan’s Rafael Leao, according to Fichajes.net.
The Portuguese star remains one of the most impressive forwards in Serie A and he could do a job for the Gunners.
Although he is not a centre forward, he has scored 10 goals and provided 6 assists in 27 competitive games this season.
Just Arsenal Opinion
At 22, Leao looks like a great player in the making and it would be nice to add him to our squad.
However, signing a player from a resurgent Milan side will not be easy and he would also want to join a club that is featuring in the Champions League.
The rest of this campaign will play an important role in the type of players that we can attract because a top-four finish would give us the chance to sign the best.
Mikel Arteta discusses the Wolves win, referees and red cards
My best mate is a AC Milan fan so I’ve watched quite a bit of him.
He has great ability but is raw and needs coaching…very much like Pepe in my opinion. Probably not the best type of player for MA to sign.
I watch Milan a lot as well and I would say that he is indeed raw, but he is nowhere near pepe in terms of ability and nowhere near what we should be aiming for, quality wise. He is fast, strong and that’s about it basically. One of the worst ball controls I ve seen in recent years, makes lukaku look like zidane.
Exactly ton of ability but needs coaching.
He’s not like Saka, ESR, Martinelli that have tons of ability but have been able to apply it themselves even before MA joined as manager.
If we look at the youth that needed development like Balogun, Eddie, Azeez, Patino we are hoping to see them improve still and make a real push at first team places.
CL is not that important when signing players.
Lacazette 50m record signing July 2017
Aubameyang record signing 60m Jan 2018
Pepe 72 mill record signing August 2019.
Martinelli July 2019.
Tierney 25mill August 2019
Partey 45mill signed Oct 5th 2020.
Gabriel 7mill Sept 2020
Ramsdale 30mill August 2021
White 50mill July 2021
Odegaard 30mill Aug 2021.
Tomiyasu 22m Lokonga 17m Tavares 9mill
Saliba Guendouzie Torreira Socritis Luiz Kolasinac Cedric.
All signed when Arsenal was in the Europa League.