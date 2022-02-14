Arsenal targeting a move for Olivier Giroud’s teammate

Arsenal will be in the market for attacking reinforcements at the end of this season.

Mikel Arteta’s side has already lost Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and could also offload Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette at the end of this campaign.

These departures will mean they need to add new players to their offensive department to remain competitive.

The Gunners are still battling to secure a top-four place, but they will not bank on their current attack to lead their European adventure next season.

They have now been linked with a move for several forwards and the latest name on the list is AC Milan’s Rafael Leao, according to Fichajes.net.

The Portuguese star remains one of the most impressive forwards in Serie A and he could do a job for the Gunners.

Although he is not a centre forward, he has scored 10 goals and provided 6 assists in 27 competitive games this season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

At 22, Leao looks like a great player in the making and it would be nice to add him to our squad.

However, signing a player from a resurgent Milan side will not be easy and he would also want to join a club that is featuring in the Champions League.

The rest of this campaign will play an important role in the type of players that we can attract because a top-four finish would give us the chance to sign the best.

