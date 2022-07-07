Arsenal targeting another alternative to Tierney

Arsenal added Nuno Tavares to their squad from Benfica last summer as a backup to Kieran Tierney.

The Portugal Under-21 international has failed to live up to the expectations we have of him.

Tierney’s injuries gave him more than enough chances to prove his worth, but his performances were mistake-ridden.

It meant we could not rely on him, and it even forced Mikel Arteta to play Granit Xhaka in the left-back spot at some point in the campaign.

The Gunners are now planning on signing a new left-back, with the Portuguese media outlet, Record, claiming they want Alex Grimaldo.

The Spaniard has been on the radar of the Gunners for a long time, and they could finally add him to their group this summer.

The report claims they have already reached out to his representatives regarding a transfer, and it could happen soon.

In a major boost to Arsenal, he could be available for as little as £6m, which is not a problem for the Gunners to pay.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Grimaldo has been at Benfica long enough to make an impact at any European club.

The 26-year-old was formed at Barcelona, and he has played in Europe for many seasons for his present club.

He will be a very experienced alternative to Tierney, and he could even beat the Scotsman to become our first choice.

