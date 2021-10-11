Arsenal targeting another English Premier League star

Arsenal is interested in a move for Todd Cantwell as he gets close to the end of his current deal at Norwich.

The Englishman is one of the most talented youngsters in the Premier League, and Fichajes explains that he hasn’t been getting enough minutes at Norwich this season because he doesn’t want to sign a new contract with the Canaries.

The report says he doesn’t want to keep getting relegated with them and is now targeting a free transfer to a top club.

At 23, he fits into the profile of the players that Arsenal has signed recently and the Gunners could win the race for his signature.

The report says Mikel Arteta remains keen on reducing the average age of his squad and that explains why he has spent much of his transfer budget on the likes of Martin Odegaard and Albert Sambi Lokonga.

Cantwell has shown that he is an exceptional talent since he has been in the first team of Norwich and could make the move to the Emirates when this campaign ends.

However, the report adds that Liverpool is also interested in a move for him and they will compete with Arsenal for his signature.