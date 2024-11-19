Arsenal targeting club executive who discovered Mbappe as a replacement for Edu

Arsenal is reportedly targeting Luis Campos as their next Sporting Director, following the unexpected departure of Edu. Edu, who has been instrumental in the club’s transfer strategy since 2019, will leave a significant gap in the management structure.

According to The Sun, Arsenal sees Campos as a prime candidate to fill this critical role, given his outstanding reputation and proven track record. Currently with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Campos has a rich history of success in football operations, notably during his tenures at AS Monaco and Lille.

At Lille, Campos was responsible for signing Victor Osimhen, a move that proved to be one of the most successful transfers in the club’s history. Perhaps even more remarkable was his role in bringing Kylian Mbappé to Monaco’s academy, setting the stage for the French superstar’s meteoric rise to global prominence. Mbappé’s development under Campos’s guidance at Monaco is still celebrated as one of football’s great success stories.

Arsenal’s interest in Campos highlights their ambition to secure a seasoned professional who can bring expertise and innovation to the club’s sporting operations. If appointed, Campos could be pivotal in shaping Arsenal’s long-term strategy, from player recruitment to talent development, and ensuring the team remains competitive at the highest level.

However, convincing PSG to part ways with Campos is expected to be a significant challenge. His work at the French club has been integral to their operations, and prying him away would likely require a persuasive offer and assurances about the role he would play at Arsenal.

While the move is ambitious, it aligns with Arsenal’s intent to elevate their management structure and maintain their upward trajectory in domestic and European competitions. Securing Campos would be a bold statement of intent, but achieving it will undoubtedly be a complex task.

