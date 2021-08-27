Arsenal targeting competition for Partey from Serie A

Arsenal is interested in a move for AC Milan midfielder, Franck Kessie, and they could land him in this transfer window.
The Ivorian is one player they have been monitoring for some time now and they are still watching his contract situation at the Italian club.
He has one more season left on his current deal with Milan and has been struggling to reach an agreement with them for a new one so far.
The former Atalanta man is demanding 6m euros per season to extend his current deal with them.
Cash-strapped Milan feels that demand is too much and they are not accepting it.
Todofichajes says this has opened the door for him to leave the club in this transfer window and Arsenal wants him.
The report claims that the Gunners have not enjoyed Thomas Partey and have been unimpressed by his injury record since he joined them.
They are now looking to add Kessie to their squad in this transfer window to compete with him and have already contacted Milan.
The Italians know he is a tremendous talent and they cannot afford to allow him to leave the club for free next summer and will negotiate a fee with the Gunners.
11 CommentsAdd a Comment
Would Kessie join Arsenal? I can’t see that one happening! OT Benjamin button could be on his way to Man Utd I mean Cristiano Ronaldo the man who’s body doesn’t age 😂
🤣 All the Mancs slating him yesterday have now lost their voices!! Can’t wait to see him back in the PL, pity it’s with them (thanks Bruno)
Almost 37 by the time his contract is up he’ll be pushing 40 on 500 grand a week 😂 I think Utd fans are thinking they are getting the Ronaldo that left many moons ago Sue 😄
@Kev82
He’s still one of the smartest players out there. He’s adjusted his game, compensating for his age related limitations. He’s still one of the most lethal players as far as arial and penalty box prowess is concerned…
I replied to this NY_Gunner but it didn’t post 😑
I agree bud he’s still a threat in that regard but the PL has changed since he last graced it and as Sky Sports presenter Kaveh Solhekol said let’s keep perspective, he’s 36 years old and not the player he was 10 years ago (like some Utd fans think their getting) Ronaldo might think his body is different to other humans, but no amount of workouts and dietary plan is gonna stop the ageing process it catches us all. Even his former teammate who is younger has retired and is now In the management game.
Let’s not forget either that serie A is a much slower league than the PL where is he’s used to having time on the ball, that won’t happen in the PL.
I don’t want him, and I hope it doesn’t happen.
We could’ve gotten Bissouma.
Meanwhile Omari Hutchinson again👍👍
I was way ahead of the curve with Hutchinson here.
I called him years ago to be the one to look out for.
After Saka broke in, I remember saying it multiple times that the next best thing coming from the academy is Hutchinson.
I’m glad his growth keeps going faster and he’s doing great.
The full potential of this kid will be a scary one if he can reach his full potential.
He alongside Saka were the reasons I kept good eyes on the academy and started following the academy.
That way I know what players to be excited about and what players our fans will be overhyping.
I’m hoping nothing stunts his growth
the gunners have not enjoyed Partey?? I’d like to know what they mean by that.
Tbh im starting to get annoyed with all the injuries. Hes a good player, but a good player on the treatment table doesnt really mean anything. But by the gunners, im guessing they meant the club, not the fans
Bissouma or Kessie? It’s definitely the undisputed Kessie with much more experience. These does not mean the former will not be a great signing. However, Kessie will not only outshine all our present MDs but will improve them all round with his versatility.