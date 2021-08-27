Arsenal targeting competition for Partey from Serie A

Arsenal is interested in a move for AC Milan midfielder, Franck Kessie, and they could land him in this transfer window.

The Ivorian is one player they have been monitoring for some time now and they are still watching his contract situation at the Italian club.

He has one more season left on his current deal with Milan and has been struggling to reach an agreement with them for a new one so far.

The former Atalanta man is demanding 6m euros per season to extend his current deal with them.

Cash-strapped Milan feels that demand is too much and they are not accepting it.

Todofichajes says this has opened the door for him to leave the club in this transfer window and Arsenal wants him.

The report claims that the Gunners have not enjoyed Thomas Partey and have been unimpressed by his injury record since he joined them.

They are now looking to add Kessie to their squad in this transfer window to compete with him and have already contacted Milan.

The Italians know he is a tremendous talent and they cannot afford to allow him to leave the club for free next summer and will negotiate a fee with the Gunners.